Reporting as Eligible - Turkeys Get Stuffed

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On the question-heavy Thanksgiving episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul and Matt go over what went wrong against Tennessee, how the Cowboys fooled us, why it probably won’t happen again, and why this should be it for Mason Crosby.

It’s then on to questions, where everyone wants to know if the Packers have a poor scheme or poor talent, why Joe Barry is the Matub to Vic Fangio’s Jackson Pollock, whether it might make sense to trade Kenny Clark in the offseason, when Jordan Love and all of the youngsters should play, when they will play, and what, if anything, we can look forward to every week during Packer games. Paul also talks about Jalen Hurts over Jordan Love, and the guys go over the poor self scouting that seems to impact this team.

Happy Thanksgiving to all!

