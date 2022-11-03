Considering many fans were bracing for a 20+ point loss against the Buffalo Bills, last Sunday’s game was actually an interesting watch. Aaron Jones was productive. The offensive line found its footing against a good pass rush in the second half. Aaron Rodgers occasionally had time to throw. Romeo Doubs continued to show flashes of brilliance while Samori Toure took advantage of his first reps by doing something rarely seen this year: finding the open field when the play broke down. Those are all things the Green Bay Packers can take with them into the second half of the season.

Also on today’s show, it wasn’t the Packers’ lack of moves at the trade deadline that we found irksome (ok, it was a little irksome, if not expected), it was the fact that general manager Brian Gutekunst left head coach Matt LaFleur hanging out to dry when it came time for Wednesday’s media availability. Had he stepped in front of a microphone, would Gutekunst have said anything meaningful or especially useful to the media? Probably not. But that’s still part of his job. Instead, Matt LaFleur was made to answer questions about a part of the operation over which he has no control. Not a great look (and kind of a waste of everyone’s time).

