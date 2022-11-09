Reporting as Eligible: From Hopium to Copium

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul and Tyler go over just how bad the loss to the Lions really was, between scoring 9 points to gaining 236 yards on drives that resulted in no points to not using Aaron Jones enough to getting Jones hurt. They also go over the many, many injuries, player comments on turf fields, the prognosis for Rashan Gary, and just who might play receiver going forward. They also make a strong case for this game as Aaron’s worst of the season.

They also stick up for the defense, which really wasn’t that bad! Jaire Alexander in particular was excellent, and Detroit’s offense was mostly stymied. Then it’s on to the McCarthy Bowl, where some poetic justice may take place as the Packers face one of the few NFC Super Bowl contenders, and their old coach.

All of that, plus an important update to QBOPS, and listener questions!

