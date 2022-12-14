Reporting as Eligible, Week 15: Cast Iron Pants

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul, Matt, and JR take a look at some big moments in Packer history, many of which relate to the Rams for no good reason. The big comebacks, the crushing choke jobs, Matt Flynn as the Packers’ Frank Reich, the amazing receiving corps of the early 80s, the unheralded running backs, and the legend of Don Beebe in a high school gym. There’s Vonnie Holliday, Atari Bigby, and many more, including JR positing that Samkon Gado is the most “remember some guys” Packer, which is obviously correct.

They also discuss some of the most disappointing Packers, the upcoming game against the Rams, the definitions of many of the advanced stats we discuss week-in and week-out, Paul’s new Choose Your Own Adventure game, and of course, listener questions.

