Reporting as Eligible, Week 16: Quay on a Sleigh

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this holiday episode of Reporting as Eligible, Tyler and Paul recap the victory over the Rams, Romeo’s big night, Christian Watson’s quiet but effective night, whether it was Aaron Rodgers or Allen Lazard at fault, the best 36-yard rushing performance ever, Keisean Nixon’s absolute greatness, and JJ Enagbare’s potential place in the record books.

They also preview the absolutely terrifying Dolphin offense, which has two receivers in the top 4 of DYAR, plus Raheem Mostert at running back. They do stop to mention the fairly atrocious Miami defense, which has a strong defensive line, but not single good defensive back. There’s a path to victory here! And of course, they answer all of your well-thought-out questions.

Happy Holidays to all, safe travels, stay warm, and enjoy a nice cup of RAE on the trip.

