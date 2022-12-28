Reporting as Eligible, Week 16: Three Dudes at the Same Time

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible, Matt buys a website, Paul sings a song, and JR laments being the only one never to be on SportsCenter, which is, to be honest, pretty ridiculous.

They also break down the win over the Dolphins! The luck! The good plays! The bad plays! The potentially crushing injuries to Christian Watson, Yosh Nijman, and Keisean Nixon! The far less crushing injury to Dean Lowry. And why Bo Melton is terrible, and playing for Rutgers isn’t an excuse but is another data point in favor of a player being terrible.

They also go over the Elgton Jenkins extension, the amazing Allen Lazard block, some analytical shenanigans by the Dolphins, the Marcedes Lewis game, the nature of old age, and, of course, listener questions!

