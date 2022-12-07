Reporting as Eligible, Week 14: Bearly Breathing

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul, Matt, and JR go over the Bears game, and just what this win means. Is it a good win because they rallied back in the fourth, proving their mettle under pressure? Or is it a disappointing win over a terrible opponent who managed to hang around longer than they should have? Or a little of each?

They also discuss crappy Bears quarterbacks, if Justin Fields is good, whether the Bears stopped him from running on purpose, Jack Sanborn’s ascent, AJ Dillon’s ascent, and whether Christian Watson’s ceiling is Tyreek Hill or Randy Moss.

Finally, the guys take questions, including those about stickiness, itchiness, Homestar Runner, and bye week shenanigans on Lake Minnetonka. Plus, tiebreakers!

