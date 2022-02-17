Reporting as Eligible: Ope, there goes gravity

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Rcon14, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this Super edition of Reporting as Eligible, Paul, Matub, and JR discuss the major Bowl game that occurred, the mid-level boss nature of the two teams involved, hyperbole around Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald’s greatness, Cooper Kupp, late-game officiating, Sean McVay’s crazy bad running, Joe Mixon as the best quarterback in the AFC, Joe Burrow as the best quarterback in the AFC, and how it’s sad that Green Bay would have smoked either of these teams. They also talk about Stafford’s hall of Fame case now that he has a ring, and Paul corrects some Warren Moon slander.

They then move on to the commercials, whether the Sopranos ad was canon, a smelly high school shirt, Guy Fieri, the conceptual issues with Zeus, and their favorites and least favorites. They also rank the halftime show and discuss the rumors about Aaron Rodgers and whether he’s any more likely to return. And finally, listener questions, including the legacy of video game maker LJN.

