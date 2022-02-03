Reporting as Eligible: The Undiscovered Country

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Rcon14, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On the season finale of Reporting as Eligible, Paul, Matt, and JR discuss their season MVPs and LVPs, the future of Aaron Rodgers, whether he was the true MVP of the team, how much credit to give Rasul’s clutch play, unsung heroes, and whether Aaron is Aaron without Davante.

They also revisit the dreaded “cover-2 shell” and whether it ultimately cost them in the playoffs, MVS’ struggles, the staggering lack of bomb touchdowns, Rashan Gary’s greatness, Darnell Savage’s struggles, and the big coaching shuffle.

They also talk about special teams and tiny pants, plus listener questions!

