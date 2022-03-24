Reporting as Eligible: Davantaking My Talents to Vegas

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Rcon14, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this special episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul and JR discuss the surprise Davante Adams trade and where the Packers go from here. They also talked about Za’Darius Smith joining a long line of former Packers angling for revenge as a Viking, the returns of Rasul Douglas, De’Vondre Campbell, and Preston Smith, and the addition of Jarran Reed, including his previous suspension for alleged assault.

Finally, they cover the other extreme wackiness of the NFL, the quarterback carousel, Tyreek Hill, bionic punters, Julio Jones, Will Fuller, DeVante Parker, and listener questions!

