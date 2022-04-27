Reporting As Eligible: Yesterday's price is not today's price

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Rcon14, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On a Reporting as Eligible pre-draft special, Paul, JR, and special guest Tyler Brooke take a look at all of the prospects that might be on the radar of the Green and Gold, especially the receivers. Will Chris Olave make it to the end of the first round? Will it be George Pickens? What of Treylon Burks, Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams, and Drake London, and why does Paul hate Skyy Moore.

Tyler also goes over the non-receivers that make sense, and whether an edge rusher or two could be in their future, especially if the Packers can pull off a deal for a veteran before the draft starts. The guys then go over a few DBs, and relay folly of going after a safety early, before moving on to punt god, running backs, Jahan Dotson, George Karlaftis, Josh Paschal, and whether a trade-up may be in the cards. Plus, listener questions!

