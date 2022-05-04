Reporting as Eligible: Double Watson, Single Doubs

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Rcon14, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this post-draft episode of Reporting as Eligible, Matt, Paul, and JR discuss the draft, every new player, what they’re good at, what they’re not, whether trading up is ever worth it, what needs to happen for it to be worth it here, whether Quay is the way, when character concerns become slander (and when they don’t), what “raw” really means with Christian Watson, and every late draft steal from Zach Tom to Rasheed Walker.

The guys also cover just why Romeo Doubs might solve their receiver issues, scouts versus metrics on Kingsley Enagbare, and potential special teams roles for the new blood. Plus plenty of listener questions, and Paul celebrating Samori Toure getting assigned number 83.

