Reporting as Eligible: The NFC North by the Numbers

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

As we kick off a brand new season of Reporting as Eligible, Paul discusses the rest of the NFC North with some data-savvy guest stars!

First Arif Hasan of The Athletic goes over what we can expect from the new regime in Minnesota and whether the Vikings are ready to overtake the Packers behind Kevin O’Connell and, to a much lesser extent, Ed Donatell.

Then it’s on to the Lions with Kent Lee Platte, the creator of Relative Athletic Score and former Pride of Detroit contributor. The Lions’ rebuild has gone better than expected to this point and they may already be able to make a little noise, but how much? Do the Lions have the best offensive line in the division? Is Jared Goff just a little too good for a rebuild? Can you get a decent quarterback outside of the top ten picks? All of these questions and more will be answered.

Finally, Lorin Cox of Locked on Bears give a prescient answer on the Roquan Smith question, praises the Bears’ downright rational offseason, all while maintaining a realistic vision of where the Bears are on the rebuilding tree. They discuss the already significant impact of former Packer QB coach Luke Getsy, whether Justin Fields will be there in 2023, and whether the defense can succeed with a talented secondary but a limited pass rush.

It’s a very special episode, as Reporting as Eligible kicks off Season 4.

