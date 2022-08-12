The UnPack Podcast: “The Packers’ offseason is over” over/unders

Much like the Green Bay Packers' offensive line in training camp, the UnPack Podcast is shaking off the rust and shaking up the starting lineup. That’s right. To the chagrin of that one guy on reddit who apparently wants us to die of dysentery (shoutout Oregon Trail), we are back for another year of clownin’ around and talking Packers.

On the lineup tip, today’s episode features a farewell address from Ben Foldy, who is taking his talents to Rockaway Beach. His unique outlook and luscious hockey hair will be missed, but the show must go on.

Today we’re celebrating the end of training camp with a roundup of camp storylines interpreted as baseless over/under predictions.

How many games will David Bakhtiari start?

How many receiving yards will future hall-of-famer Romeo Doubs accumulate?

How many times will the special teams make us facepalm?

And other fictional bets! Woo!

It feels good to be back. Let’s get it started.

Want even more great Green Bay Packers audio content from Acme Packing Company? Subscribe to our feed wherever you get your podcasts for new episodes from different hosts every weekday — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.

Follow the UnPack pod on Twitter @theUnPackPod.