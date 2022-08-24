Reporting as Eligible - Mark Murphy’s Law

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On the true season premiere of Reporting as Eligible, Paul, Matub, and JR walk through the perceived Packer weak points, and why none of them are really that scary as we prepare to kick off the 2022 season.

The receivers are inexperienced, but the front office went all in with draft capital and free agency, and even Amari Rodgers looks better. At edge depth, the team may a have surprise star in rookie JJ Engabare. And on the offensive line, the surprise return of David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins has turned a problem area into one of the deepest positions on the team thanks to the undersized but crazy athletic Zach Tom.

While the preseason features almost entirely backups, those backups have largely impressed, from Quay Walker and Chris Slayton, to Rico Gafford and Shemar Jean-Charles, and depth may not be the issue it once was. Even Jordan Love finally put a good game on tape. The guys discuss all of these reasons for optimism, as well as what may still go wrong as Reporting as Eligible kicks off its fourth season!

