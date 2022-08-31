Reporting as Eligible - You Win Samori, You Lose Winfree

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On the cutdown episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul, Matub, and special guest Tyler Brooke discuss who made the team, including the surprise cuts, the surprise non-cuts, and the positions where they likely need to go out and grab someone else’s cuts. Paul revels in victory after his consistent Samori Toure’ projections come to pass, Tyler laments the dismissal of a tight end from his high school program, and everyone speculates about who won’t clear waivers to make the practice squad.

The crew also reveals their RAS scores, discusses the final preseason game, opines on Jordan Love’s continued inconsistency, and Tyler pretends to be JR. And of course, listener questions from Patreon, Twitter, and the APC discord.

