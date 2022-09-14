Reporting as Eligible - it’s Always Been a Matter of Trust

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul, JR, and special guest Tyler Brooke review everything that went wrong against the Minnesota Vikings in excruciating detail, from Christian Watson’s drop, to Jake Hanson’s expletive line play. They also go over the relative value of man v. zone coverage, why the Packers decided not to shadow Justin Jefferson, whether they might next time, and provided a fair assessment of the defense as a whole, which, believe it or not, wasn’t entirely bad!

All of that, plus Aaron Rodgers against the shell, Sammy Watkins actually being open a lot, Aaron’s cratering numbers under pressure, the rookies as a whole, the return of Big Bob, and the backs in the passing game, and of course, the Bears, and listener question. It’s a jam-packed episode as the season kicks off.

