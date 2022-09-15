The UnPack Podcast: Blame Aaron Rodgers, not Joe Barry

Another underwhelming week one performance is in the books, with the Packers falling to Vikings in relatively embarrassing fashion. Though if you’re looking for silver linings, now fans get to play their favorite game of all. That’s right, it’s time for another rousing round of Whose Fault Is It?

While the bird app was immediately abuzz with calls for Joe Barry’s job, Justis Mosqueda joins this week’s pod to make a case in Barry’s defense. Not only that, but he also suggests that the tale of the tape clearly shows another culprit: Aaron Rodgers.

