Reporting as Eligible - The Tablet’s Revenge

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul, JR, and Tyler recap the Packers14-12 victory over Tom Brady and the Bucs, the hot start, the brilliant play from Romeo Doubs, the great coverage from Eric Stokes, and the quiet competence of the special team. Randall Cobb looked ten years younger, Allen Lazard is on the mend, David Bakhtiari actually played, and maybe, just maybe, the Florida Curse is over. Or not.

It wasn’t all fun and games though, as Aaron Rodgers continued to struggle, throwing an uncharacteristic interception, and never solving Tampa’s two-deep shell. Aaron Jones also lost a big fumble on a huge hit by Vita Vea, and Joe Barry’s prevent defense almost gave the game away. Fortunately, a brilliant play by De’Vondre Campbell, and maybe some help from the Tampa jumbotron, made sure everything worked out OK.

All of that, plus a preview of Axel Hoyer and the Patriots, plus listener questions!

