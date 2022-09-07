Reporting as Eligible - What Condition My Condition Is In

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul, Matub, and JR discuss the crazy weekend of college football and how great it was, the Bears and their silly stadium proposal, how they are cursed — just as Oedipus was cursed to kill his father and sleep with his mother — and of course, the Green Bay Packers’ upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Why is it especially bad to face the Vikings in the first game? Is Cameron Dantzler really that slow? Is Patrick Peterson still good? Are the Vikings still beset by nepotism? Who is going to cover Justin Jefferson? And what if Allen Lazard can’t go?

The guys discuss the Packers offensive line and what will happen if Jenkins and Bakhtiari can’t go, whether Jalen Reagor can be useful cog in the Viking offense, a hunch about Christian Watson, and why Chandon Sullivan my be a bigger key to the game than you think. Plus, listener questions from Patreon, Twitter, and the APC discord, and JR getting mad about the Brewer game in real time.

