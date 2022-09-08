UnPack Podcast’s ‘Guy Draft 2022’: Our favorite underdog Packers players

OK, let’s try this again. With week 1 upon us, the UnPack Pod is back. Like back back.

Zach and Alex are joined by Tex and Justis to get a vibe check heading into the season opener against Za’Darius “Team Captain” Smith and his Minnesota Vikings.

Speaking of Z, he was in the news this week thanks to another stellar piece of pablum from Tyler Dunne. It seems he doesn’t like the way he was treated while rehabbing at the team facility — which is interesting considering reports that he... did not do most of his rehab at the team facility. Anyway, like all things, it’s complicated. Lotta ins, lotta outs, and ultimately it probably starts with money. Good thing we have Justis on the mic this week to walk us through the timeline of events, as best he can piece together.

We also hit on a few other Packers news items, like Allen Lazard’s apparent ankle injury. Pain.

In the back half of the show, we conduct our annual Guy Draft, selecting our own personal roster of underdog Packers to root for. For those keeping score at home, a Guy Eligible player is a day three draft pick, UDFA, or practice squad player with less than 3 years of pro experience — with some caveats for certain known commodities. Who’s your Guy?

