Reporting as Eligible: Burrow Hurts Ma Purdy Homes

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul and Tex discuss the NFC conference championship weekend, and just how different the two game are. The AFC is dominated by surefire can’t miss quarterbacks with middling defenses, while the NFC will feature a few longshot QBs in perfectly designed systems, and some stellar defenses.

Will the Eagles’ run defense be their undoing? Can the 49ers shut down the outstanding Philly receiving corps? Can Patrick Mahomes overcome his high ankle sprain to best Joe Burrow and the Bengals? And just how much like the Shanny 49ers are the Packers, and what will they be in the post-Rodgers era?

The guys also take plenty of questions from listeners who want to know how soon that era will arrive, whether a tank is imminent, and if there may be a quarterback or two in the draft worth looking at. Finally, they take on the many sliding door scenarios that have cost Green Bay over the years, and explain the Cowboys ridiculous nearly-hook-and-ladder play!

Want more great Packers audio content from Reporting as Eligible? Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.

Follow us on Twitter @AsEligible.

Join the conversation on Twitter:

The show: @AsEligible

Paul: @BadgerNoonan

Matub: @CallMeMatub

JR: @JRRadcliffe

Tyler: @TylerDBrooke

Tex: @TexWestern

The Science of Football by Tyler Brooke and Will Carroll is available here.