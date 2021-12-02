AJ Dillon ‘Quadzilla’ & Randall Cobb ‘Flex’ t-shirts are here in time for the holidays

Through Acme Packing Company and SB Nation’s partnership with BreakingT, we have been excited to bring you the opportunity to purchase numerous apparel items featuring members of our favorite football team. Today, there are even more exciting t-shirts on the way just in time for the holiday shopping season!

This batch of shirts features a pair of role players, one who is growing into a bigger role seemingly every week and another one who returned to Wisconsin after two years away and has made a big impact in that comeback.

First up is running back AJ Dillon, the subject of numerous nicknames revolving around his impressive size and musculature. Yes, we’re talking about those quads. Today we’re excited to reveal a new shirt honoring Dillon’s legs:

AJ Dillon “Quadzilla” T-shirt $32 Celebrate everyone’s favorite thick-thighed Packers running back with this new t-shirt from BreakingT that features one of his many muscle-bound nicknames! The shirt is officially licensed by the NFLPA. $32 at BreakingT

We also have a new shirt available celebrating Randall Cobb’s return to the receiving corps. Cobb is coming off a big game that saw him post 95 receiving yards and his fifth touchdown of the season, and when better to flex than after a big game?

Randall Cobb “Flex On Em” T-shirt $32 He may be back in Green Bay entirely at the behest of his quarterback, but Randall Cobb has been doing great work this season! Celebrate his return with this new NFLPA-licensed t-shirt from BreakingT! $32 at BreakingT

Both shirts are available for $32 in adult sizes and $28 in youth sizes, and both are available as hoodies starting at $55.