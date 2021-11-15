Packers Week 10 Snap Counts: King & Douglas rotate as corners shut down Seattle WRs

D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett were, simply put, non-factors in the Green Bay Packers’ 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. It was another great performance from the Packers secondary, who kept those two players to just five combined receptions on a day when each of them saw eight pass targets.

Much of the blame for that result can go to Russell Wilson, who was inaccurate in his return from a finger injury. But credit the Packers’ boundary cornerbacks, who kept those two wideouts in check and frustrated throughout the entire game.

Eric Stokes locked down one side of the boundary, primarily matching up with Lockett, while Kevin King and Rasul Douglas split time on the other side against Metcalf. Regardless of who was covering whom, however, the Packers’ corners and safeties all did a tremendous job in coverage and deserve enormous praise for their recent play.

Here’s a deep dive into all of the snap counts from Sunday.

OFFENSE (74 total plays)

Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers 74

It was hardly an exceptional performance from Rodgers on Sunday, as he threw no touchdowns and one interception in his return to the field after a one-week absence. Rodgers did connect on a few intermediate passes, but hit only one deep shot, a 41-yarder to Marquez Valdes-Scantling on which the Seattle cornerback in coverage slipped.

All told, Rodgers was basically neutral on his value as a passer in this game, accounting for +0.04 EPA per play, He was much better than Russell Wilson, however, who went -0.37 EPA/play. Additionally, this was only the second game that the Packers have won in Rodgers’ career when he throws for no touchdowns and at least one interception.

Running Backs

AJ Dillon 36, Aaron Jones 34, Patrick Taylor 3

While Rodgers had a middling day, Dillon was a star, accounting for 128 total yards of offense and two touchdowns. 50 of those yards came on a single swing pass, while he gained 66 yards and scored the game’s only two touchdowns on his 21 carries.

Much of those opportunities, and those for Taylor, came late in the game after Jones suffered a knee injury. The team reportedly believes that to be a sprained MCL, which would likely sideline him for a few weeks and give Dillon the feature back job for the time being.

Wide Receivers

Davante Adams 70, Randall Cobb 50, Marquez Valdes-Scantling 49, Allen Lazard 44, Amari Rodgers 4, Malik Taylor 1

With his full complement of receivers back once again, Rodgers sent double-digit targets to Adams as usual. Adams caught 7 of his 11 pass targets for 78 yards, while MVS had jut the one 41-yard reception. randall Cobb caught three balls for 21 yards, while Lazard had just one catch on four targets for a six-yard gain.

Tight Ends

Marcedes Lewis 42, Josiah Deguara 25, Tyler Davis 12

Without Robert Tonyan and Dominique Dafney, Davis got into the action for the first time and caught his first pass as a Packer, a 4-yard gain in the first quarter. Deguara caught two of three targets for nine yards, though his one failed target caught the ire of Rodgers, who was expecting him to come back to the quarterback on a scramble play. Lewis also had two short receptions for 10 yards, as the Packers continued to run their passing game through Adams and the running backs.

Offensive Linemen

Elgton Jenkins 74, Jon Runyan, Jr., 74, Lucas Patrick 74, Royce Newman 74, Billy Turner 74

This was another full game from the Packers’ offensive line, and although Rodgers took just one sack and five hits, he saw a decent amount of pressure once again.

DEFENSE (61 total plays)

Defensive Linemen

Kenny Clark 49, Dean Lowry 42, T.J. Slaton 12, Tyler Lancaster 6

The Packers used another nickel- and dime-heavy game plan against Seattle in this game, as the team was effective enough at slowing down the Seahawks’ run game with light boxes throughout the game. Clark was his usual disruptive self, recording one hit and several more pressures on Russell Wilson. Lowry’s snap count returned to normal as well after a light game last week in his return from a hamstring issue.

Slaton and Lancaster played a light rotational role, but Slaton in particular had a few nice plays in run support.

Outside Linebackers

Preston Smith 53, Rashan Gary 35, Jonathan Garvin 30, Whitney Mercilus 17

The Packers got a sack each from their top three edge rushers in this game, with Mercilus and Gary getting to Russell Wilson early and Preston Smith landing a big sack on the penultimate play of the game.

The big questions here are the injuries to Gary and Mercilus, which knocked them both out in the second half. Gary injured his elbow late in the fourth quarter, while Mercilus suffered a left biceps injury earlier in the game and was quickly ruled out.

Inside Linebackers

De’Vondre Campbell 61, Krys Barnes 26, Oren Burks 6

Campbell had another solid, consistent game on Sunday, with a hit on Wilson and a tackle for loss. That loss was a massive play, as he diagnosed a flea-flicker attempt that ended in a tight end screen, which he blew up for a six-yard loss. Barnes matched Campbell with five tackles, though none of them was as impactful as some of his big plays last week in Kansas City.

Safeties

Adrian Amos 61, Darnell Savage 61, Henry Black 28

Black’s playing time illustrates the Packers’ heavy use of their dime package, as he played nearly half of the game’s snaps as a hybrid safety/linebacker. Amos and Savage both had tremendous games, however, with Amos breaking up three passes including an interception and Savage recording one big pass defense on a shot play up the left sideline.

Cornerbacks

Chandon Sullivan 61, Eric Stokes 60, Rasul Douglas 42, Kevin King 20, Shemar Jean-Charles 1

Although King and Stokes got the starts on the boundary, Sullivan ended up playing every snap as the Packers did not once line up with fewer than five defensive backs. King actually had a light workload in this game, as the team used Douglas to rotate in early and often with King, though King recorded a massive end zone interception to help preserve the shutout. Still, it was a solid performance from all of the boundary corners, as Seattle’s wide receivers combined for just six receptions on a whopping 23 targets, gaining a total of just 45 yards.

SPECIAL TEAMS SNAP LEADERS

Davis 15, Burks 13, Ty Summers 13, Taylor 13, Isaac Yiadom 13, Black 11, Douglas 11, Am. Rodgers 11, Jean-Charles 10, Isaiah McDuffie 10