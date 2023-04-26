2023 NFL Draft Big Board: Tyler Brooke’s Final Rankings

The 2023 NFL Draft is just one more day away, and after nearly an entire year of preparation, the boards are filled and the rankings are finalized.

Everyone’s big board is going to look different. The consensus board gives us an idea of where the majority of analysts think a player might fall, but NFL teams are certain to be much higher or lower on certain prospects.

Now that the draft is here, I’m ready to share my final big board rankings with Acme Packing Company. If you’re looking for more detail on a certain prospect, all of my rankings, grades, and notes can be found in this publicly available Google doc.

Top-10 Grades

Will Anderson Jr (EDGE, Alabama) Jalen Carter (DL, Georgia) Bijan Robinson (RB, Texas) CJ Stroud (QB, Ohio State) Bryce Young (QB, Alabama) Devon Witherspoon (CB, Illinois) Paris Johnson Jr. (OT, Ohio State) Tyree Wilson (EDGE, Texas Tech)

Paris Johnson Jr (OT, Ohio State)

6063, 313 pounds, 36 1/8” arms, 9 1/2” hands,

A first-year LT with versatility, size, athleticism, and technique to make him a top-tier OL prospect. Excellent foot quickness almost immediately stands out and allows him to quickly cover space or stay in front of pass rushers. Very good competitive toughness to show that pass protection isn’t passive, forcing the issue and attacking rushers. Will look for work when rushers don’t come his way, flying across the line to level defenders across the formation. Very good play speed to quickly get to the second level on combo blocks or get across a defender’s face on reach blocks. Very good play strength to drive defenders backwards, even when not striking them cleanly. Solid hand placement can be dangerous when he gets his hands in the right spot, allowing him to pancake blockers in the run game. Good lateral agility and foot quickness allows him to quickly recover and handle inside rush moves. Good strike timing and ability to reset his hands to counter rush moves and stay latched on. Solid pad level despite his larger frame. Think his anchor is only adequate and could be greatly improved to handle NFL’s more powerful edge rushers. Is he able to gain depth on vertical pass sets? Moved to LT from RG in 2022.

Round 1 Grades

9. Christian Gonzalez (CB, Oregon)

10. Darnell Washington (TE, Georgia)

11. Broderick Jones (OT, Georgia)

12. Myles Murphy (EDGE, Clemson)

13. Anthony Richardson (QB, Florida)

14. Nolan Smith (EDGE, Georgia)

15. Jordan Addison (WR, USC)

16. Peter Skoronski (OL, Northwestern)

17. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR, Ohio State)

18. Lukas Van Ness (EDGE, Iowa)

19. Joey Porter Jr. (CB, Penn State)

20. Quentin Johnston (WR, TCU)

21. Isaiah Foskey (EDGE, Notre Dame)

22. Deonte Banks (CB, Maryland)

23. O’Cyrus Torrence (iOL, Florida)

24. Michael Mayer (TE, Notre Dame)

25. Darnell Wright (OT, Tennessee)

26. Brian Branch (S, Alabama)

27. Jahmyr Gibbs (RB, Alabama)

28. Kelee Ringo (CB, Georgia)

Myles Murphy (EDGE, Clemson)

6046, 268 pounds, 33 3/4” arms, 8 1/2” hands, 9.71 RAS

A twitched-up and explosive pass rushing EDGE prospect with very good size and athleticism along with very strong hand usage. Elite/Very good burst and explosion off of the line of scrimmage, quick off the snap to create penetration or get around the outside of the line. Very good bend to turn the corner and trace his path to the back shoulder of the QB, taking a very hard angle around the corner. Very good endurance, effort, and motor, with explosiveness showing up throughout all four quarters. Good extension and play strength when stacking blockers or converting speed to power on a bull rush. Showcases very good hand usage and pass-rush moves, including a rip, dip, long arm, swim, cross chop, etc. Has a good feel for timing as a pass rusher, attacking the ball as QB’s pull back to throw. Can be over aggressive vs the run, flying upfield and allowing running backs to cut back behind him. Is so twitched-up off of the snap that he’s susceptible to jumping offsides.

Top 50 Grades

29. Cam Smith (CB, South Carolina)

30. Dalton Kincaid (TE, Utah)

31. Calijah Kancey (DL, Pittsburgh)

32. Derick Hall (EDGE, Auburn)

33. Bryan Bresee (DL, Clemson)

34. BJ Ojulari (EDGE, LSU)

35. Will Levis (QB, Kentucky)

36. Zay Flowers (WR, Boston College)

37. John Michael Schmitz (iOL, Minnesota)

38. Adetomiwa Adebawore (EDGE, Northwestern)

39. Jalin Hyatt (WR, Tennessee)

40. Tyjae Spears (RB, Tulane)

41. DJ Turner (CB, Michigan)

42. Zach Charbonnet (RB, UCLA)

43. Felix Anudike-Uzomah (EDGE, Kansas State)

44. Jack Campbell (LB, Iowa)

45. Dawand Jones (OT, Ohio State)

46. Keion White (EDGE, Gerogia Tech)

47. Mazi Smith (DL, Michigan)

48. Anton Harrison (OT, Oklahoma)

Adetomiwa Adebawore (EDGE, Northwestern)

6015, 282 pounds, 33 7/8”, 10 1/2”, 9.85 RAS

A thickly-built frame for a DE/EDGE prospect that is probably the most ideal DE in a 4-3 defense in this draft class. Outrageous motor and tenacity to keep fighting through the whistle. Fantastic explosion and extension into blockers with very good play strength as a run defender, allowing him to control the matchup and stalemate the LOS. Extension and hand usage also allows him to quickly disengage vs blockers to get to the ball carrier. Good explosiveness and snap timing to quickly force the issue on OL. Explosiveness with solid bend can make him effective as a speed rusher if set up correctly. Good inside rip move to cross OT’s face and get into the pocket. Good mental processing and awareness to sniff out reverses/jet sweeps that come his way. Solid balance to stay upright when getting blocked from awkward angles. I appreciate that he’s always keeping his feet moving through contact. Doesn’t look like he always has a plan of attack on his pass rush. Limited lateral explosiveness on twists and stunts.

Other Day 2 Grades

49. Tuli Tuipuloto (EDGE, USC)

50. Julius Brents (CB, Kansas State)

51. Emmanuel Forbes (CB, Mississippi State)

52. Jonathan Mingo (WR, Ole Miss)

53. Trenton Simpson (LB, Clemson)

54. Rashee Rice (WR, SMU)

55. Moro Ojomo (DL, Texas)

56. Will McDonald IV (EDGE, Iowa State)

57. Keeanu Benton (DL, Wisconsin)

58. Chandler Zavala (iOL, NC State)

59. Christopher Smith (S, Georgia)

60. A.T. Perry (WR, Wake Forest)

61. Matthew Bergeron (OT, Syracuse)

62. Tyrique Stevenson (CB, Miami FL)

63. Andrew Vorhees (iOL, USC)

64. Devon Achane (RB, Texas A&M)

65. Steve Avila (iOL, TCU)

66. Daiyan Henley (LB, Washington State)

67. Jordan Battle (S, Alabama)

68. Luke Musgrave (TE, Oregon State)

69. Clark Phillips III (CB, Utah)

70. Drew Sanders (LB, Arkansas)

71. Byron Young (DL, Alabama)

72. Antonio Johnson (S, Texas A&M)

73. Byron Young (EDGE, Tennessee)

74. Jay Ward (S, LSU)

75. Sam LaPorta (TE, Iowa)

76. Kobie Turner (DL, Wake Forest)

77. Jayden Reed (WR, Michigan State)

78. Gervon Dexter Jr (DL, Florida)

79. Davis Allen (TE, Clemson)

80. Hendon Hooker (QB, Tennessee)

81. Josh Downs (WR, North Carolina)

82. Luke Schoonmaker (TE, Michigan)

83. DeMarvion Overshown (LB, Texas)

84. Dontayvion Wicks (WR, Virginia)

85. Zach Harrison (EDGE, Ohio State)

86. Roschon Johnson (RB, Texas)

87. Joe Tippmann (iOL, Wisconsin)

88. Chase Brown (RB, Illinois)

89. Clayton Tune (QB, Houston)

90. Marvin Mims (WR, Oklahoma)

91. Kendre Miller (RB, TCU)

92. Brandon Joseph (S, Notre Dame)

93. Tyler Scott (WR, Cincinnati)

94. Cedric Tillman (WR, Tennessee)

95. JL Skinner (S, Boise State)

96. Jaelyn Duncan (OT, Maryland)

97. Karl Brooks (EDGE, Bowling Green)

98. Tucker Kraft (TE, South Dakota State)

99. Nick Herbig (EDGE, Wisconsin)

100. Blake Freeland (OT, BYU)

101. Luke Wypler (iOL, Ohio State)

102. Ji’Ayir Brown (S, Penn State)

Moro Ojomo (DL, Texas)

6030, 293 pounds, 34 4/8” arms, 10 3/8” hands, 8.78 RAS

A versatile and athletic DL prospect who can find a role in a 1- or 2-gap scheme, but likely best holding his gap instead of penetrating. Very good upper body play strength to shock blockers with his hands and extension. I watched multiple reps of him stunning guards with that play strength when shooting hands. Very good explosiveness off of the snap to force the issue and immediately get into the lap of the guard. Loved his motor against Alabama, continuing to fight through blocks when initially beat to try and make a play. Good lateral agility to change course on his pass rush and catch blockers off balance in pass pro. Does a good job of shooting his hands immediately out of his stance. Good movement skills to work a quick spin move when he feels himself getting out of his assigned gap. Also looks comfortable moving in pursuit. Solid lower body play strength to dig his feels into the dirt to avoid being washed out against the run. Can get caught flying out of position against read option plays. Can really toe the line for illegal hands to the face, should have been called for it a few times.

Day 3 Grades (*UDFA)

103. Tanner McKee (QB, Stanford)

104. Michael Wilson (WR, Stanford)

105. DeWayne McBride (RB, UAB)

106. Jarrett Patterson (iOL, Notre Dame)

107. Sydney Brown (S, Illinois)

108. Nathaniel “Tank” Dell (WR, Houston)

109. Jartavius Martin (S, Illinois)

110. Tank Bigsby (RB, Auburn)

111. Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (CB, TCU)

112. Cody Mauch (iOL, North Dakota State)

113. Trey Palmer (WR, Nebraska)

114. Henry To’o To’o (LB, Alabama)

115. Tyler Steen (OL, Alabama)

116. Puka Nacua (WR, BYU)

117. Jammie Robinson (S, Florida State)

118. Sean Tucker (RB, Syracuse)

119. Zach Kuntz (TE, Old Dominion)

120. Anthony Johnson Jr (S, Iowa State)

121. Parker Washington (WR, Penn State)

122. Rashad Torrence II (S, Florida)

123. Siaki Ika (DL, Baylor)

124. Xavier Hutchinson (WR, Iowa State)

125. Ventrel Miller (LB, Florida)

126. Kayshon Boutte (WR, LSU)

127. Olusegun Oluewatimi (iOL, Michigan)

128. Jalen Redmond (DL, Oklahoma)

129. Tyler Davis (DL, Clemson)

130. Deuce Vaughn (RB, Kansas State)

131. Dorian Williams (LB, Tulane)

132. Josh Whyle (TE, Cincinnati)

133. Bryce-Ford Wheaton (WR, West Virginia)

134. Noah Sewell (LB, Oregon)

135. Matt Landers (WR, Arkansas)

136. Israel Abanikanda (RB, Pittsburgh)

137. KJ Henry (EDGE, Clemson)

138. Ronnie Bell (WR, Michigan)

139. Dorian Thompson-Robinson (QB, UCLA)

140. Keaton Mitchell (RB, East Carolina)

141. Rakim Jarrett (WR, Maryland)

142. Jaquelin Roy (DL, LSU)

143. Jake Haener (QB, Fresno State)

144. Owen Pappoe (LB, Auburn)

145. Eric Gray (RB, Oklahoma)

146. Isaiah McGuire (EDGE, Missouri)

147. YaYa Diaby (EDGE, Louisville)

148. Ronnie Hickman (S, Ohio State)

149. Zach Evans (RB, Ole Miss)

150. Will Mallory (TE, Miami FL)

151. Chris Rodriguez Jr (RB, Kentucky)

152. Atonio Mafi (iOL, UCLA)

153. Mohamed Ibrahim (RB, Minnesota)

154. Charlie Jones (WR, Purdue)

155. Trey Dean III (S, Florida)

156. DJ Johnson (EDGE, Oregon)

157. Camero Latu (TE, Alabama)

158. Keondre Coburn (DL, Texas)

159. Dylan Horton (EDGE, TCU)

160. Tiawan Mullen (CB, Indiana)

161. Aidan O’Connell (QB, Purdue)

162. Max Duggan* (QB, TCU)

163. PJ Mustipher* (DL, Penn State)

164. Derius Davis* (WR, TCU)

Sydney Brown (S, Illinois)

5096, 211 pounds, 31 1/2” arms, 10 1/4” hands, 9.63 RAS

An explosive, aggressive box safety with coverage skills to make him a versatile and productive defender at next level. Is absolutely fearless charging towards the point of attack. Very good mental processing to disagnose play concepts, read QBs eyes and quickly trigger to the ball to make plays. Does a very good job of attacking the ball at the catch point to disrupt the catch. Good lower body strength and extension to take on blocks in the second level to avoid getting washed out and still contribute against the run. Has the instincts and movement skills to work as both a Zone coverage guy and Man against TEs and RBs. Good size and solid body control to break up passes when posting up against receivers in the red zone. Good downhill explosiveness and aggressiveness to make big hits as an alley run defender. Solid hip fluidity to flip his hips without sacrificing speed in coverage. Really enjoy his aggressiveness but he needs to work on being more fundamentally sound with his tackle attempts. Can get got overpursuing against the run, resulting in missed tackles on cutbacks from RBs. Ball skill production overblown by some pretty terrible plays by Big Ten QBs. Experience as safety, slot, outside CB, and box safety/LB for the Illini. 6 INTs this past season. Identical twin brother of RB Chase Brown.