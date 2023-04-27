Green Bay Packers NFL Draft results 2023

The 2023 NFL Draft is finally getting underway, and the picks will start to roll in at 8:00 PM Eastern Time. The Carolina Panthers are up first and as of Tuesday they said that they knew who they would be selecting with the number one overall pick.

Fans of the Green Bay Packers will need to wait for some time before the team is on the clock, but they won’t have to wait quite as long as they would have before the Aaron Rodgers trade. Now that the trade has been executed, the Packers hold the 13th overall pick rather than picking two slots later at 15, a difference of up to 20 minutes on the clock.

The trade also netted the Packers an additional second-round selection, giving the team three picks in the top 45 and four in the top 80 as of the start of the draft.

Stay tuned to Acme Packing Company all weekend long as we keep you updated with the results of the Packers’ picks and trades, both one by one and with a summary of the team’s full draft class below. Check out NFL draft odds and prop bets courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.