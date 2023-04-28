NFL Draft 2023, Day 2: Live updates & open thread for rounds 2 & 3

On Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers drafted Lukas Van Ness with the 13th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. The big, athletic pass rusher is yet another first-round pick on defense, with the Packers electing to add to the outside linebacker group rather than selecting a weapon for Jordan Love.

But that’s okay! The Packers have three picks on the second day of the draft, which begins at 7:00 PM Eastern. Barring a trade up, the Packers will be up on the clock early in round two with the 42nd overall pick, then again a few selections later at 45. Green Bay also has a third-round pick to use tonight at #78.

Although we at APC provided a live stream of our reactions to round one on Thursday, we will not be doing so for days two and three of the draft. If you care to see some of our reactions from Thursday, head over to our YouTube channel to check the playback. However, we will be going live on Twitter Spaces following the Packers’ picks tonight and tomorrow, so be sure to keep an eye out for those opportunities to interact and get our live reactions to the picks.

Join us in the comments here to follow along with day two of the draft, check out the timeline below of the APC staff’s reactions, and let’s see what the Packers do with their three selections.