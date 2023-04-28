Packers draft tight end Luke Musgrave with pick no. 42 of 2023 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers made their first selection of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night with the 13th overall selection, drafting Iowa pass-rusher Lukas Van Ness. On Friday, the team made its next pick, holding two selections in close proximity to one another: the 42nd and 45th choices in the draft.

With the 42nd pick, the Packers have gone to the offense and added a big, athletic target for Jordan Love, selecting tight end Luke Musgrave out of Oregon State.

Musgrave missed much of the 2022 season with an injury, but when he played, he was a monster. He caught 11 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown in just two games. He also is an incredible athlete, recording a RAS of 9.78 thanks to elite measurements like a 4.61-second 40-yard dash and a 36-inch vertical.

At 6-foot-6 and 253 pounds, Musgrave is a physical mismatch on the boundary and the slot from day one, and he will look to develop as an in-line player and a run-blocker.

The Packers will be back up on the clock again shortly with the 45th overall pick.