NFL Draft 2023, Day 3: Live updates & open thread for rounds 4 through 7

On Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers drafted another defensive player in round one. But on Friday, the team used all three of their picks on pass-catchers, drafting a pair of hyper-athletic tight end prospects and adding a versatile receiver to the offense.

Day three of the draft is up next, and thanks to a couple of short trades back in round two, they now hold nine selections on Saturday. That will start off with pick 116 in round four before the team holds two picks each in rounds five and six and a total of four selections in the seventh round.

Will the Packers move up using those picks to find a player they really like? Will they actually make nine selections today to bring their total number of picks up to 13 on the weekend? Let’s find out together, and keep an eye out on our Twitter account for regular Twitter Spaces as we break down the picks throughout the day.

Join us in the comments here to follow along with day three of the draft, check out the timeline below of the APC staff’s reactions, and let’s see what the Packers do with their three selections.