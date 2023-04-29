Packers draft QB Sean Clifford with 149th pick of 2023 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers got their Saturday started at the 2023 NFL Draft by selecting defensive tackle Colby Wooden out of Auburn with the 116th pick. About 90 minutes later, the team headed into a stretch in the fifth round wherein they have two selections in a span of 11 picks at 149 and 159 overall.

With the first of those two picks, the 149th selection, the Packers have selected a player they hope will back up Jordan Love. Green Bay has picked quarterback Sean Clifford out of Penn State with that selection.

Clifford visited the Packers on a top-30 visit earlier this spring. He is a relatively athletic player, with a RAS of 9.04 after running an impressive 40-yard dash (4.62) and agility drills at the Combine. Clifford stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 218 pounds. Additionally, Clifford beat out Will Levis — a second-round pick in this year’s draft — for Penn State’s starting job, leading to Levis’ transfer to Kentucky.

As a four-year starter, Clifford has plenty of tape and experience in the Big Ten. Under his leadership, Penn State went 11-2 in 2022 and earned a trip to the Rose Bowl, where they defeated Utah 35-21. In that game, Clifford went 16-for-21 passing for 279 yards and two touchdowns.

Green Bay will be back on the clock again soon with the 159th selection.