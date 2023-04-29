Packers draft DL Karl Brooks with pick No. 179 of 2023 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers have now made their fifth selection on day three of the 2023 NFL Draft. Early on Saturday, the Packers snagged a defensive tackle in Colby Wooden, then they went back to offense in the fifth round for quarterback Sean Clifford and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks.

That set up the Packers for their first of two sixth-round choices with the 179th selection, and with that pick they have drafted Karl Brooks, a defensive lineman from Bowling Green State University.

At 6-foot-3 and over 300 pounds, Brooks played primarily as a stand-up edge rusher in college, a fascinating choice for a player of his stature. At that size, however, he projects as an interior defensive lineman in the NFL. Notably, Brooks was snubbed from the 2023 NFL Combine, which was one of the bigger surprises for that event.

Brooks’ calling card was his massive college production. He posted back-to-back seasons of double-digit tackles for losses, recording 12.5 in 2021 and 18 in 2022. His sack production came right along with that, with 7.5 and 10 in the last two years. That came primarily in the Mid-American Conference, but he did have big games against power-five competition, particularly in 2021 when he recorded sacks in games against Tennessee and Minnesota. Additionally, Louis Riddick of ESPN called Brooks “the most skilled technician” of the interior linemen in this draft class.

Additionally, Brooks is the third straight Packers draft pick who had an official pre-draft visit with the Packers, joining Clifford and Wicks. He and Wooden should add some serious pass-rushing juice to the Packers’ defensive line.

The Packers are next scheduled to be on the clock with the 207th pick late in round six.