The Green Bay Packers made some surprising selections to kick off Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, and unlike last year, it’s unclear what kind of role these rookies will have early on.

Last year, the Packers ended up landing three key contributors with their first Day 3 picks, selecting Romeo Doubs, Zach Tom, and Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare. All three saw significant playing time as rookies, holding their own against NFL competition.

It’s unclear if Auburn’s Colby Wooden, Green Bay’s fourth-round pick this year, will have the same kind of impact as a rookie.

In today’s Packers Rookie Preview, Acme Packing Company’s Tyler Brooke breaks down Wooden’s game, the flashes that make him an intriguing prospect, and what needs to be cleaned up in order for him to be an asset on Joe Barry’s defense in 2023.

0:15 - Intro

1:00 - Colby Wooden Background and Pro Comparison

2:52 - Wooden’s Strengths

9:55 - Wooden’s Weaknesses

17:35 - Outro

Wooden was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school in the 2019 recruiting class, ultimately committing to play for the Auburn Tigers. After limited action as a true freshman, Wooden came onto the scene in 2020, earning SEC All-Freshman honors with 41 tackles including 9.5 tackles for loss.

The talented defensive end/outside linebacker would go on to be a three-year starter at Auburn. He finished his college career with 14 sacks, 29.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and six pass breakups.

Now, the fourth-round pick will have to figure out his role at the NFL level. Wooden added weight onto his frame in 2022 to play more reps as an interior defensive lineman, and that could be what the Packers expect him to play at the NFL level given their depth at EDGE.

Regardless, Wooden will be facing an uphill battle to becoming a long-term contributor at the NFL level.