The Green Bay Packers and general manager Brian Gutekunst love to use their seventh-round picks, but they might have found a legitimate contributor in the 2023 NFL Draft in Kentucky cornerback Carrington Valentine.

While Valentine doesn’t have the accolades that a lot of Green Bay’s draft picks had, the former Wildcats defensive back does come into the NFL with legitimate physical traits. Listed at 5’11 5/8” and 193 pounds, Valentine dominated the pre-draft process and put up a Relative Athletic Score of 9.29.

That RAS included a strong 40-yard dash time of 4.44 seconds along with an excellent explosive scores thanks to a vertical jump of 39 inches and a broad jump of 10’8”.

Acme Packing Company’s Tyler Brooke broke down the film on Valentine, watching him against two top SEC programs in Georgia and Tennessee. You can watch the film breakdown on the seventh-round pick in the video below.

Based off of the film and physical tools, Valentine could play a very specific role in potential dime personnel packages. His movement skills and aggressiveness in press-and-bail technique give him a unique skill set compared to some of the other cornerbacks currently on Green Bay’s roster.

While the practice squad is most likely Valentine’s landing spot in 2023, the rookie could compete with the likes of Shemar Jean-Charles and Kabian Ento to work his way onto the 53-man roster. The seventh-round corner will be one of the more interesting players to keep an eye on once the preseason begins.