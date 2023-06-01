The Green Bay Packers already have an established duo at running back in Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, but the team decided to take a flier on another by taking Lew Nichols III out of Central Michigan in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Nichols burst onto the scene as the MAC Freshman of the Year in 2020, followed by winning MAC Offensive Player of the Year the following season. Over the course of his career, he racked up over 3,000 rushing yards with 29 total touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

Unfortunately, Nichols didn’t have the same kind of production in 2022, averaging just 3.4 yards per carry for 601 yards and six touchdowns.

Acme Packing Company’s Tyler Brooke dove into the All-22 film to take a look at Green Bay’s newest running back to see what kind of role he could potentially play for the Packers. If you enjoy the videos, be sure to subscribe to his channel.

0:15 - Intro

1:16 - Lewis Nichols III background/bio

2:10 - Strengths

11:22 - Weaknesses

15:32 - Outro

Stay tuned to the channel next week, as Tyler will wrap up the Packers Rookie Preview series by taking a look at Iowa Sate safety Anthony Johnson Jr. and Charlotte wide receiver Grant DuBose. Episodes will be released on Tuesday and Thursday.

Feel free to leave a comment with any suggestions for future Packers content you’d like to see, or which videos have been your favorite prospect breakdowns this offseason.