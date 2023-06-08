The Green Bay Packers made an effort to bring in younger playmakers for Jordan Love in the 2023 NFL Draft, and that was apparently the case all the way until the end of the three-day event when they selected wide receiver Grant DuBose out of Charlotte with their final pick.

After taking a pair of tight ends and two other receivers earlier in the draft, the Packers took a late-round flier on one of the more intriguing small-school wideouts in this class. A former Morris College player, DuBose was out of football and working multiple jobs before finding an opportunity to revive his college career at Charlotte.

Despite playing just two seasons with the 49ers, DuBose filled the stat sheet with more than 120 catches for over 1,600 yards and 15 touchdowns. His nine TDs in 2022 helped him earn Second-Team All-Conference USA honors.

In the final installment of the Packers Rookie Preview series, Acme Packing Company’s Tyler Brooks breaks down the film on DuBose to see what makes him such an intriguing weapon for Green Bay. If you enjoy the videos, be sure to subscribe to Tyler’s channel and go back to watch the rest of his rookie previews.

0:15 - Intro

1:27 - Grant DuBose bio/background

2:33 - Strengths

10:35 - Weaknesses

14:57 - Outro

At over 6’2” and 201 pounds, DuBose possesses the ideal frame for a Packers receiver under head coach Matt LaFleur. He runs hard, decisive routes, has contested catch ability, and will block his tail off when asked to do so. Those are qualities that could help him earn a rotational role in Green Bay’s offense.

That being said, there are still some things that DuBose needs to clean up. There was some miscommunication between him and his QB against Georgia State, and there are times where he can lose his balance when making contact with defensive backs deep downfield.

With a crowded room full of promising young receivers, DuBose will be one of the more interesting ones to keep an eye on during the preseason and training camp.