NFL Combine 2024, Friday Schedule and Live Updates

Thursday at the 2024 NFL Combine was the first day of on-field workouts, as the front seven players ran their drills at Lucas Oil Stadium. On Friday, workouts continue on as two more groups of players head under the roof to perform their drills.

The defensive backs should draw plenty of eyeballs from Green Bay Packers fans, as the team has an unquestioned need at safety and at least some level of need at cornerback as well. That group will work out today, as will the tight ends, a day after players at those positions spent time in the media room.

Those workouts again will get underway at 3:00 PM Eastern Time, with a live broadcast of the drills being shown on NFL Network.

In the morning, however, the biggest and highest-profile players in this draft class will be in the media room as the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs make their way to the podiums. Today’s group will include the players widely expected to go in the top four or five picks, with Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Marvin Harrison, Jr., and Malik Nabers all scheduled to speak at some point today.

For the Packers, running back will be a position of focus, however.