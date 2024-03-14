Packers Top 30 Visit Tracker: Which 2024 NFL Draft prospects are visiting Green Bay?

The 2024 NFL Draft is exactly six weeks away, and the Green Bay Packers have begun setting up official visits for draft prospects. Green Bay has historically drafted many of the players whom they bring in for the formal “Top-30” visits, so tracking these prospects is a worthwhile exercise.

Last year, the Packers drafted four of the players who they brought in on these visits and acquired two more, either as undrafted free agents after the draft or as free agents later on in the year. Dontayvion Wicks, Sean Clifford, Karl Brooks, and Lew Nichols were all drafted by Green Bay on the third day of the 2023 NFL Draft, while the team acquired Kadeem Telfort and Ben Sims later on.

As the name indicates, NFL teams can each bring in 30 prospects for these formal visits in the weeks ahead of the Draft, but they have other opportunities to meet with additional prospects. The team will hold a local Pro Day for prospects who either live or who finished their college careers at programs near the team’s facilities, and they can also hold virtual meetings with additional players as well.

APC will keep this list updated with news of confirmed visits, virtual meetings, and local Pro Day visitors in the weeks leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Confirmed Top-30 Visits

Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

The consensus #1 linebacker in the 2024 NFL Draft, Cooper will be visiting the Packers and a number of other teams (source).

Zak Zinter, OL, Michigan

The Packers are bringing in Zinter for a visit (source), likely to have the team’s medical staff give him a full evaluation and workout. The Wolverines’ starting center broke two bones in his leg in the regular season finale against Ohio State and is currently working to recover from the injury, but he was recently cleared for full activity. Zinter is generally seen as a borderline top-100 prospect.