NFL Combine 2024, Saturday Schedule and Live Updates

On Thursday evening, the NFL Combine shifted its focus from defense to offense. Three groups of players worked out on Thursday, starting with the cornerbacks and safeties before the tight ends took over as the first offensive players to go through their workouts.

The cornerbacks burned up the track on the Lucas Oil Stadium sideline, however. A whopping eight corners ran their 40-yard dashes in times of 4.39 seconds or less, an impressive quantity. The best pace came from Clemson’s Nate Wiggins, who ran a 4.28 even while pulling a muscle at the end of his run.

Perhaps the most impressive all-around workout came from Max Melton, about whom we wrote yesterday. Melton did not quite crack his brother Bo’s 4.34 40 time from two years ago, but he still ran fast (4.39), was among the leaders at his position in the jumps, and looked smooth in drills.

On Saturday, the media puts a wrap on player interviews, as we head into the Indiana Convention Center one last time to interview the offensive linemen. Then at 1:00 PM, the highest-profile batch of players will work out at the stadium, as the quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers take the field.

Join us here to discuss all of today’s events!