Reporting as Eligible, Week 7 - Judge Jeudy

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible, JR, Matt and Paul discuss the upcoming game against the Broncos, whether Russell Wilson was ever actually good, why people keeping making the wrong decision on Ejiro Eviro, Jerry Jeudy’s down season, the scary Marvin Mims, the scary Denver rushing attack, and just how bad a defense is if it allows 70 points in a game.

The guys also discuss several reasons for optimism involving Denver’s splits, their edge rushers’ fake sack numbers, who could replace Joe Barry, who should be traded, who should be poached, who should be extended, who should be drafted, and whether or not we actually win this game. They covered multitudes, and of course, took listener questions!

Want more great Packers audio content from Reporting as Eligible? Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.

Follow us on Twitter @AsEligible.

Join the conversation on Twitter:

The show: @AsEligible

Paul: @BadgerNoonan

Matub: @CallMeMatub

JR: @JRRadcliffe