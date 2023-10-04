Reporting as Eligible, Week 4 - Turndown for What?

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul, Matub, and special guest Matt Pickett of Hey! We Love Your Podcast explain what exactly happened during the Thursday night game against the Lions, and why Thursday games really shouldn’t count. The guys contextualize why some of Jordan Love’s struggles in this game make sense, why his late surge is quite encouraging, and why Dontayvion Wicks needs the ball more, and AJ needs the ball less.

They also cover the defense, and whether the Packers’ shocking inability to stop the run in the Barry era is more on scheme, talent, or something else completely. Is Matt LaFleur all he’s cracked up to be? Should Nixon be returning more punts? Should Jayden Reed make a contested catch at some point? And are the Gold Package fans as bad as everyone says? All of that, plus listener questions, as Reporting as Eligible enjoys the mini-bye.

