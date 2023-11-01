Reporting as Eligible - There is no Sul, only Third Round Picks

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this spoooooky edition of Reporting as Eligible, Matt and Paul discuss the Green Bay Packers’ disappointing loss to the Vikings and the historically inept first half offense, and offense generally. Why can no one catch the ball, and is a general culture of malaise impacting the entire team?

They also go over Joe Barry’s seeming lack of situational awareness, Minnesota’s success without a running game or Justin Jefferson, and why we can’t do that. Plus the Gary contract, the Rasul Douglas trade, and of course, listener questions!

