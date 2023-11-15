Reporting as Eligible - Lateral Thinking

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul, Matt and JR discuss the Packers as the shining example of a Wisconsin sports franchise at the moment, and whether we really learned anything against the Steelers, or if this was the same old garbage. They also went over Matt LaFleur’s definition of a down lineman, and why it matters including just how damaging Joe Barry was to the outcome.

But there were positives as well! Dontayvion Wicks is good! Luke Musgrave is rapidly improving. And Jayden Reed? He might just be a legit stud. The Steelers have a good defense and the Packer performance was probably better than you think. Especially if NFL replay actually worked for once. Plus, as always, questions from you, the listener.

