Reporting as Eligible - Having a Rypien Good Time

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On the latest episode or Reporting as Eligible, the gang is back together as Paul, Matt, and JR recap a Packer victory over what was almost certainly an NFL team, even though they cut all of their healthy quarterbacks the very next day. Was the defensive performance real in any way? Is Carrington Valentine the future? Is Isaiah McDuffie actually good? Will Simone Biles still be our own Taylor Swift for a while longer? And is Lukas van Ness improving?

And what off the offense, which faced off against an actual NFL unit? Jordan Love finally hit a deep shot, but does it count if the receiver gets injured in three distinct ways on the play? Has Love ever been good at this? And can we take anything away to build on going forward, like the downfield presence of Luke Musgrave, or the ascension of Dontayvion Wicks?

All of that, plus listener questions, as the Packers roll into Pittsburgh!

Want more great Packers audio content from Reporting as Eligible? Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.

Follow us on Twitter @AsEligible.

Join the conversation on Twitter:

The show: @AsEligible

Paul: @BadgerNoonan

Matub: @CallMeMatub

JR: @JRRadcliffe