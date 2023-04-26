Reporting as Eligible, 2023 Draft Special - I know I need unique New York

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this very special episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul, JR, and Tyler discuss the Rodgers trade, reminisce about the good times, and praise the unique Packers’ structure as a catalyst for winning the leverage battle. And for handily winning the trade.

They also preview the draft and the Packers’ likely targets, discuss dream scenarios, nightmare scenarios, the quarterbacks, the receivers, JSN, and just how much it matters to jump from the 15th pick to the 13th pick.

Finally, they do their own little mini-draft, and as always, listener questions!

