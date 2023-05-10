Reporting as Eligible, 2023 NFL Draft Recap: The New Blood

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul, Matt, and JR discuss the Jordan Love extension, and every single draftee, from Van Ness to Dubose. The guys go over whether the Packer process was sound, whether positional value was considered, and most importantly, whether any of these guys are any good. Explore Paul’s gripes with Jayden Reed, Matt’s gripes with Anders Carlson, and why Dontayvion Wicks may be better than just about any other receiver in this draft. The tight ends both comp to Travis Kelce, but who will make an impact first, and why exactly was Anthony Johnson Jr. available late?

All of this, plus listener questions, as the offseason rebuild (or reload, or rese, or whatever) marches on.

