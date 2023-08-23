Reporting as Eligible - Don’t Throw Salt

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On a brand new preseason episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul, Matub, and JR celebrate Milervine Day with a recap of the Packers’ “technical” loss to the Pats. Did Jordan Love really play that well? Did the receivers? Did Malik Heath? Did Sean Clifford? The answers are more complicated than you may think!

Did JJ Enagbare? Yes. Yes he did.

Did Josh Myers? No. He did not.

The guys also discuss the best football video game for kids, Milwaukee celebrities, Sterling Sharpe, cuts, signings, injuries, Anders Carlson, Carrington Valentine, whether Luke Musgrave’s is the cause of Love’s high throws, and of course, listener questions, as Reporting as Eligible rolls on.

