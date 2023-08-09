Reporting as Eligible, Family Night Edition: Can’t Help Winning

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On the season premiere of Reporting as Eligible, Paul, Matub, and JR take a fast and furious look at Family Night, camp risers like Devonte Wyatt, camp crashers like Josh Myers, and how everyone fits into the post-Rodgers scheme.

The also briefly discuss the KUBIAK projections for the North, why Justin Fields is likely to fail, why the Packers almost can’t help being somewhat successful, how long we need to give Love to know what’s going on, how long we need to give Joe Barry, and whether Anders Carlson represents a new type of nepotism issue. All of that, plus listener questions, as season five of RAE kicks off.

