Reporting as Eligible, Week 1 - State of Love and Trust

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On a cracking new episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul, JR, and Matub discuss the tragic injury to Aaron Rodgers, what it means for the Packers, and whether it’s really the end. But they quickly move on to better things, as the Packers destroyed the Bears and they had many excellent individual performances to show for it.

Unfortunately, lingering at the back of everyone’s mind was the question of whether the Bears are really just that bad, and if this was more like another preseason game. After all, Week One lies to us every year, but there were so many good signs: The confident quarterback! The outstanding play calling! The fearsome pass rush! Sure AJ Dillon fell down a lot and the young players had a few issues, but the Packers played well, against the only opponent they had.

The guys also discuss the Falcons, why Chicagoans thought the Bears might not be terrible, the brilliance of Aaron Jones, and his limited snaps, Lukas Van Ness, Devonte Wyatt, and, of course, listener questions. The question on everyone’s mind? What is Love? Baby, don’t hurt me.

Want more great Packers audio content from Reporting as Eligible? Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.

Follow us on Twitter @AsEligible.

Join the conversation on Twitter:

The show: @AsEligible

Paul: @BadgerNoonan

Matub: @CallMeMatub

JR: @JRRadcliffe