Reporting as Eligible - Still I Wonder, Who’ll Stop the Run

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul, JR, and Matub discuss the tough loss to the Falcons, whether the defensive lapses late in game were really Joe Barry’s fault, AJ Dillon’s continued decline, Bijan’s electric play, Aaron Jones’ absence, and whether running backs maybe do matter after all.

They also take on whether Jordan Love played well or not, if the passing game is sustainable, Desmond Ridder’s terribleness, mental mistakes on offense and defense, Wicks and Reed, the upcoming game against the Saints, and whether Pro Football Focus is doing ok over there. And hey, the NFC North is terrible! Plus listener questions!

