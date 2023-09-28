UnPack Pod: TNF preview with Justis Mosqueda

Are you ready for some footbaaaaaall (on a short week featuring injured, mal-rested, and underprepared players on both sides)?

We sure are. In fact, we’re so ready that we’re altering our usual Thursday podcast format by inviting Justis Mosqueda on to help us preview tonight’s Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers showdown.

What’s the key to stopping this Lions offense?

What matchups can the Packers offense exploit?

Will Aaron Jones and Christian Watson rejoin the starting lineup?

Does Zayne Anderson actually exist or is he a sprite fabricated by the collective imagination?

Justis will help us unpack it all!

